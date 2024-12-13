Shanghai bear cub Junjun becomes breakout star

SHANGHAI: Adoring crowds are flocking to a zoo in Shanghai to watch Junjun, a bear cub just 11 months old, as he frolics in his enclosure playing with toys, such as a favourite tyre, or splashing in a water trough.

Standing 1m tall and weighing more than 35kg, the brown bear's every move captivates fans, who exclaim at his resemblance to a playful puppy and admire his fluffy fur coat.

Even on a cold weekday in December, when the zoo in China's commercial hub is mostly deserted, a crowd gathers at the outdoor enclosure where Junjun encounters his doting public every two days.

"His little movements are really funny. Very cute, so cute that it can't be cuter," said one visitor, surnamed Lin.