Singaporean tourist’s US$3,900 herb bill exposes 'unscrupulous' tactics in Hong Kong pharmacies

HONG KONG: A Singaporean tourist was misled into paying a staggering HK$30,400 (US$3,908) for herbs at a Hong Kong pharmacy, a case among hundreds of complaints highlighting ongoing concerns over “unscrupulous sales practices” in local pharmacies and medicine shops.

In a statement on Monday (Sep 15), the Hong Kong Consumer Council said it received 548 complaints between January and August this year - over malpractice by local pharmacies.

The figure was slightly lower than the 556 cases reported in the same period last year, the council added.

Among the cases was an incident involving a female Singaporean tourist, who had been charged 100 times the labelled price for herbs at a medicine shop.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The woman had visited the medicine shop with her family to buy facial cleansers, according to the Hong Kong Consumer Council statement.

A salesperson “persistently promoted” herbs like milk thistle, often used as a liver supplement, and even offered a ‘buy 80 get 5 free’ deal”, it said.

The weight of the herbs measured on the scale was displayed as 0.85, and “the pricing unit of measurement was never mentioned throughout the sales process”, the council added.

Claiming the label displayed HK$380 per “tael”, the woman estimated the price to be around HK$300, and agreed to the purchase.

But after the herbs were ground into powder, she was presented with a bill for HK$30,400.

“Startled by the unexpectedly exorbitant price, she immediately questioned the amount, only to be told that the pricing unit was ‘mace’ instead of ‘tael’,” the council said.