How a South Korean mother-daughter pair was separated and reunited after 44 years

LOOKING FOR THEIR MOTHER

The sisters reunited in 2020 in South Korea after being separated for 49 years.

They travelled together to Daegu - a two-hour train ride away from Seoul - hoping to find clues that would lead them to their mother.

With no memories of their past or the names of their parents, however, they left empty-handed.

But the search is not over for Ms Pennell, now 55 years old.

She now lives alone in Seoul, having left the US - where her four children live - in 2020 to devote her life to finding her mother.

She runs a bakery, Suga Mama, which has become a second home of sorts for adoptees looking for their birth families in South Korea. There are even DNA kits available for customers who need them.

"I really have this big plan that Suga Mama ends up all over Korea, not just here in Gangseo-gu. And if I can get famous, maybe that will help me find my family,” she said.

During several trips to Daegu, she found herself returning to Banyawol station where she is believed to have been found alone on Nov 13, 1971.

"I wish she (my mother) would just come here and say, 'I found you’,” Ms Pennell said in tears.

“I just wish it wasn't so hard. Sometimes I picture (how) we probably came here together and I was just playing like in the dirt or something. And then maybe I turned around and like she was just gone.”