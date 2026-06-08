South Korea to overhaul election process after ballot shortage shocks country

SEOUL: South Korea will overhaul its election process after shortages of ballot papers at last week's local elections fuelled a public outcry, the presidential office said on Monday (Jun 8).

While the public outcry over the incident has not yet grown to a level that could jeopardise President Lee Jae-myung or his party's majority in parliament, some protesters have accused Lee's liberals of playing a part in what they called "election fraud".

Lee has said the issue exposed by the incident was a matter of democratic integrity, not a conspiracy to rig an election.

He met the speaker of parliament and the heads of the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court, as well as Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, to discuss what they said was "a grave infringement of voter rights" and agreed a speedy and thorough change was needed, Lee's office said in a statement.

"The president asked the officials to do everything they can to help overcome this crisis in our constitutional order," it said.