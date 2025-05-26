South Koreans eye constitutional change to president's power after martial law

SEOUL: South Korea's political crisis has ignited bipartisan calls for constitutional amendments to reshape the power of the president, an issue hotly debated ahead of the Jun 3 snap election.

The election was called after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and removed from office over his shock martial law decree in December, and contenders from the major parties have vowed to pursue constitutional reforms.

"Chances to succeed in a constitutional amendment are higher than ever," said Chae Jin-won, a professor at Kyunghee University's Institute of Public Governance.

The constitution was last revised in 1987 to introduce direct presidential elections and a single, five-year term. Changes have long been debated but never implemented.

Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung, of the liberal Democratic Party, has proposed four years in office and two consecutive terms for presidents who would take office from 2030 and onwards, a run-off system for presidential elections and parliamentary nomination for the prime minister.

"The responsibility of the president should be strengthened and powers should be decentralised," he said on May 18.

Kim Moon-soo, presidential nominee from the conservative People Power Party, has also unveiled a reform proposal, including a four-year, two-term presidential system for future presidents.

He promised to cut his own term down to three years if he is elected as the next leader so presidential and general elections could happen in the same year from 2028. He also pledged to strike down presidential immunity.

Yoon was a member of the PPP until he resigned from the party on May 17.