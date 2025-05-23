South Korea's defence ministry says no talks held with US on troop withdrawal

SEOUL: South Korea's defence ministry said on Friday (May 23) that Seoul and Washington had not had discussions about the withdrawal of some US troops stationed in the country.

The ministry made the comment in response to a report by the Wall Street Journal that said the US was considering pulling out roughly 4,500 troops from South Korea.

One option being considered was to relocate some of the troops to other locations in the Indo-Pacific region, including Guam, according to the report, which cited unnamed US military officials.

There are currently 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

South Korea would continue cooperation with the United States to maintain a strong combined defence posture in order to deter North Korea, its defence ministry said in a statement.

South Korean media later on Friday said US Defense Department chief spokesperson Sean Parnell had denied the report.

The United States was prepared to work with the next government in Seoul on strengthening their alliance, Chosun Ilbo newspaper and Yonhap news agency reported.

Seoul and Washington agreed on a five-year plan on defence cost sharing last year but US President Donald Trump has signaled that the cost of the US military presence could be up for discussion in ongoing trade negotiations with Seoul.

South Korean officials have so far maintained the position that defence costs are a separate matter from the trade talks.

South Korea elects a new president in a snap election on Jun 3 after the removal of conservative Yoon Suk Yeol following his failed attempt at declaring martial law in December.