Logo
Logo

East Asia

Escaped wolf in South Korea recaptured, returned to zoo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

Escaped wolf in South Korea recaptured, returned to zoo

The young male canine, named Neukgu, dug itself out of its enclosure in the central city of Daejeon on Apr 8.

Escaped wolf in South Korea recaptured, returned to zoo

Veterinarians and other staff members examining the condition of a wolf named Neukgu after it was recaptured following its escape from a zoo at O-World Theme Park in Daejeon, on Apr 17, 2026. (Photo: Handout via AFP/Daejeon Metropolitan City)

17 Apr 2026 11:15AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2026 11:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: A wolf that escaped from a South Korean zoo was recaptured on Friday (Apr 17), authorities said, after it caused a school closure, a huge nine-day search and a government gaffe over an AI-generated image.

The young male canine, named Neukgu, dug itself out of its enclosure in the central city of Daejeon on Apr 8 and had been on the run ever since.

Authorities deployed hundreds of officers, drones and thermal cameras to track down the elusive runaway, who kept slipping through the net despite several sightings.

It was finally caught in the early hours of Friday, with the Daejeon city government writing on X: "Welcome back, #Neukgu!"

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Authorities finally caught up with the 30kg fugitive after receiving a tip about a sighting in a park in Daejeon, reported Yonhap, citing city officials.

Officials shot Neukgu with a tranquiliser dart and captured it alive, the news agency said.

The city government posted a video of nighttime rescuers hauling a sleepy-looking Neukgu onto a sack and heaving it into a crate.

It posted photos on X of the shaggy returnee lying asleep on a veterinary bed with a muzzle over its snout.

Veterinarians and other staff members examining the condition of a wolf named Neukgu after it was recaptured following its escape from a zoo at O-World Theme Park in Daejeon, on Apr 17, 2026. (Photo: Handout via AFP/Daejeon Metropolitan City)

"Veterinary examination results: Both pulse and body temperature are within normal range," the post added.

"We would like to thank everyone who offered their support to ensure Neukgu's safe and healthy return. We also apologise to the public for the anxiety and concern (this incident) has caused," the government said in a statement.

Related:

Neukgu, who was born in 2024, made its daring breakout by digging out of its enclosure and damaging a fence on the way to freedom.

Its escape prompted a local elementary school to close over safety concerns, and the local government dispatched hundreds of firefighters, police officers and military troops in a bid to get it back.

A wolf that went missing after escaping from its enclosure in O-world zoo, roams in the zoo premises in Daejeon, South Korea Apr 8, 2026 in this still image of surveillance footage video playing on a screen. (Photo: Handout via Reuters/Daejeon City Corporation)

Animal rights activists called for better animal protection measures after the wolf's return, noting a 2018 escape from the same facility in which a puma, Bborong, was reportedly shot dead.

"The fact that Neukgu has returned to his cage at the zoo does not signify a 'happy ending' to the incident," the Korean Animal Welfare Association said in a statement.

After its escape, an image purporting to show a light-brown wolf trotting through a Daejeon intersection was shared widely online.

The city government and several major media outlets widely shared the image, which turned out to have been generated by artificial intelligence.

An AFP analysis confirmed that the image was inauthentic.

AFP had initially redistributed the image and later withdrew it.

Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

South Korea
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement