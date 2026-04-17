Escaped wolf in South Korea recaptured, returned to zoo

SEOUL: A wolf that escaped from a South Korean zoo was recaptured on Friday (Apr 17), authorities said, after it caused a school closure, a huge nine-day search and a government gaffe over an AI-generated image.

The young male canine, named Neukgu, dug itself out of its enclosure in the central city of Daejeon on Apr 8 and had been on the run ever since.

Authorities deployed hundreds of officers, drones and thermal cameras to track down the elusive runaway, who kept slipping through the net despite several sightings.

It was finally caught in the early hours of Friday, with the Daejeon city government writing on X: "Welcome back, #Neukgu!"

Authorities finally caught up with the 30kg fugitive after receiving a tip about a sighting in a park in Daejeon, reported Yonhap, citing city officials.

Officials shot Neukgu with a tranquiliser dart and captured it alive, the news agency said.

The city government posted a video of nighttime rescuers hauling a sleepy-looking Neukgu onto a sack and heaving it into a crate.

It posted photos on X of the shaggy returnee lying asleep on a veterinary bed with a muzzle over its snout.