Fire at South Korean auto parts factory injures at least 55

The National Fire Agency said 24 were seriously hurt in a blaze likely caused by an explosion. Officials could not immediately confirm whether any of the injured were in life-threatening condition. Nam Deuk-woo, fire chief of the city’s Daedeok district, said authorities were searching for at least 14 other people believed to have been inside the facility when the fire broke out.

Videos and photos from the scene showed thick grey smoke billowing from the complex and some workers jumping from a building.

The fire was reported at about 1.18pm (12.18pm, Singapore time). Nam said the cause was not immediately known, but the blaze appeared to have spread rapidly, with witnesses reporting an explosion.