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South Korea landslide kills one as heavy rains sweep southern areas: Reports
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East Asia

South Korea landslide kills one as heavy rains sweep southern areas: Reports

Rescue workers pulled three residents from a residential apartment building in Geoje, South Gyeongsang province, after a landslide buried the first floor, with one person later pronounced dead at a hospital.

South Korea landslide kills one as heavy rains sweep southern areas: Reports

Mud and fallen trees from a landslide cover parked vehicles at an apartment complex in Geoje, South Korea, on Aug 17, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Yonhap)

17 Aug 2026 10:32AM (Updated: 17 Aug 2026 10:41AM)
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SEOUL: A landslide in South Korea killed one person and injured three, media reports said on Monday (Aug 17), as heavy rainfall lashed the country's southern region. 

The landslide struck a residential apartment building in Geoje, South Gyeongsang province, burying the first floor, the Yonhap News Agency reported. Rescue workers pulled three residents from the building, but one was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Yonhap said.

South Korea's weather agency issued heavy rain warnings for parts of the southern region, where some areas have recorded up to 800mm of rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, since Saturday. 

In Geoje, a southern coastal city near Busan, rivers overflowed and roads were inundated, disrupting traffic and leaving residents stranded. 

Around 100 residents in Geoje were being evacuated due to the risk of further landslides, while authorities were rescuing 20 residents stranded in the area, the safety ministry said in a statement on Monday.  

Mud and fallen trees from a landslide cover a path at an apartment complex in Geoje, South Korea, on Aug 17, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Yonhap)
Mud and fallen trees from a landslide cover parked vehicles at an apartment complex in Geoje, South Korea, on Aug 17, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Yonhap)
Source: Reuters/rk

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South Korea heavy rain landslide
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