Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

South Korea prosecutors indict ex-president Moon Jae-in for bribery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

South Korea prosecutors indict ex-president Moon Jae-in for bribery

South Korea prosecutors indict ex-president Moon Jae-in for bribery

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony of the 103rd anniversary of the Mar 1 Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea on Mar 1, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Jeon Heon-Kyun)

24 Apr 2025 10:19AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors have indicted former president Moon Jae-in for alleged bribery, a prosecution office spokesperson said on Thursday (Apr 24), in a case related to the appointment of his former son-in-law at a Thai airline.

Moon was indicted for bribery, while former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik was indicted for bribery and breach of trust, Jeonju District Prosecutors' Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors had been investigating whether Lee's appointment as the head of an SMEs and Startups Agency was in exchange for Moon's former son-in-law getting a job and receiving a salary at the Thai-based corporation that Lee controlled in 2018 to 2020, the statement said.

The prosecution alleged that the salary Moon's son-in-law received as an executive director was irregular and constituted a bribe to the then-president.

Moon, Lee and their legal representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. 

Source: Reuters/co

Related Topics

South Korea Moon Jae-in Politics
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement