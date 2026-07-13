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East Asia

South Korean navy recovers body of seaman missing near North Korean border
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East Asia

South Korean navy recovers body of seaman missing near North Korean border

South Korean navy recovers body of seaman missing near North Korean border

A general view shows unidentified boats before the North Korean coastline as seen from a viewpoint on South Korea's Yeonpyeong island, near the 'northern limit line' sea boundary with North Korea on Jan 8, 2024. (File photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-je)

13 Jul 2026 07:45AM (Updated: 13 Jul 2026 07:48AM)
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SEOUL: The South Korean navy early on Monday (Jul 13) morning recovered the body of a seaman who went missing at sea over the weekend near the maritime border with North Korea, the navy said in a statement.

The navy had been conducting a search and rescue operation after the seaman went missing from a patrol vessel that was operating off South Korea's eastern coast and found him about 52km east of the coast, it said.

It did not provide any circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

South Korea had asked North Korea for help and the possible return of the seaman if he had drifted across the so-called Northern Limit Line (NLL) maritime border.

The militaries of the two Koreas remain in a tense standoff along the sea and land border drawn up at the end of the 1950 to 1953 Korean War.

In 2020, a fisheries ministry official drifted across the sea border after going missing from a patrol vessel off the west coast and was shot dead by North Korean soldiers.

North Korea later issued a rare apology over the incident. Ties between the two have turned sharply hostile in recent years and Pyongyang has cut off all lines of communication with the South.

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Source: Reuters/co

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South Korea North Korea
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