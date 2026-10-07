South Korea launches 'K-brand' scheme to fight counterfeits

SEOUL: South Korea's president said on Wednesday (Oct 7) the country is taking steps to protect the country's booming cultural cache, launching a new "K-brand" authentication system that will let consumers know if goods they are purchasing are the real deal.

Led by K-pop acts such as BTS, hit Netflix series Squid Game and KPop Demon Hunters, the so-called Hallyu, or Korean cultural wave, saw content exports hit a record US$14.9 billion last year, surpassing overseas sales of computers and home appliances.

The popularity of so-called K-food and K-beauty products, meanwhile, saw exports of agricultural and fisheries products and cosmetics hit record highs of US$12.4 billion and US$11.4 billion, respectively.

Under Seoul's new "K-Brand Government Certification System", consumers will now be able to check whether a product is authentic by scanning a QR code attached to it with their mobile phone, President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday.

"From K-beauty and K-food to K-fashion, Korean brands are rapidly becoming part of the everyday lives of people around the world," Lee said on X.