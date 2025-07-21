South Korea reviewing various options to improve North Korea ties

SEOUL: South Korea is studying various plans to improve relations with North Korea, a spokesperson for South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Monday (Jul 21), in response to a media report that Seoul is considering allowing individual tours to North Korea.

Koo Byung-sam, a spokesperson for the ministry that handles inter-Korea affairs, refused to comment on a "particular issue".

But, Koo said he understood individual tours were not in violation of international sanctions.

Tourism is one of a narrow range of cash sources for North Korea that are not targeted under United Nations sanctions over its nuclear and weapons programmes.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has pledged to improve strained relations with Pyongyang that have reached their worst level in years.

In a bid to ease tensions, Lee suspended anti-North Korea loudspeaker broadcasts along the border and ordered a halt to leaflet campaigns criticising the North's leaders by anti-Pyongyang activists.

The president has said he will discuss further plans with top security officials to resume dialogue with North Korea that is technically at war with the South.

North Korea recently opened a beach resort in the city of Wonsan, a flagship project driven by leader Kim Jong Un to promote tourism.

But, the tourist area is temporarily not accepting foreign visitors, according to a Jul 16 note by DPR Korea Tour, a website operated by North Korea's National Tourism Administration.

North Korea first needs to open the area to the outside world, the Unification Ministry spokesperson said, asked if South Koreans could travel to Wonsan.

South Korea once ran tours to North Korea's Mount Kumgang area, but suspended them in 2008, when a South Korean tourist was shot dead by a North Korean soldier.