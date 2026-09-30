Logo
Logo

East Asia

South Korea made no military aid pledge to Ukraine over transfer of North Koreans, lawmaker says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

South Korea made no military aid pledge to Ukraine over transfer of North Koreans, lawmaker says

South Korea made no military aid pledge to Ukraine over transfer of North Koreans, lawmaker says

Lawmaker Yu Yong-weon of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party explains pictures showing two North Korean POWs who were recently transferred from Ukraine to South Korea, taken during his visit to a POW camp in Ukraine last February, at his office at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Sep 28, 2026. (File photo: Reuters//Kim Hong-ji)

30 Sep 2026 01:16PM (Updated: 30 Sep 2026 01:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea made no promise to provide military support for Ukraine's fight against Russia in the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday (Sep 30), citing the country's intelligence agency. 

Ukraine imposed no preconditions on the transfer of the pair captured during fighting in Russia's Kursk region, Yoo Yeong-ha, a lawmaker from the opposition People Power Party, told reporters after a briefing by South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS). 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the United Nations General Assembly last week that Ukraine had transferred two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea. 

After Zelenskyy disclosed the transfer, South Korea's presidential office demanded an official explanation and apology from Ukraine and accused Kyiv of violating an agreement to keep the move confidential to protect the soldiers and their relatives in North Korea.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Ukraine has not apologised or expressed regret over the disclosure so far, Yoo said, citing the NIS. 

Kyiv has said no secrecy agreement existed.

The soldiers are expected to undergo questioning and security screening before the ​South Korean authorities decide whether to grant them protection and begin the resettlement process.

Under South Korean law, the NIS investigates applicants in temporary protective custody, verifying their identities, reasons for leaving North Korea and security-related concerns.

MAJOR ARMS PRODUCER

According to Yoo, Zelenskyy may have announced the transfer of the North Koreans because he had hoped it would spur public support in South Korea for providing weapons and other aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine's embassy in Seoul did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

South Korea, which is a major arms producer, has faced pressure from some Western countries and Kyiv to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons but has so far focused on non-lethal aid, including demining equipment. 

Another lawmaker Youn Kun-young, who was also briefed by the NIS, said that the soldiers were transferred to South Korea in mid-September and the pair had no health issues. 

Zelenskyy said in a post on X this week that more than 8,000 North Korean troops were on Russian territory and preparations were underway to deploy a further 10,000 troops.

The Ukrainian president said in August ⁠that as many as 50,000 North Korean soldiers could be ​sent to fight for Russia, and called on South Korea to ​provide support for Ukraine's air defence.

Also read:

Source: Reuters/rl

Related Topics

South Korea North Korea Ukraine prisoner of war
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement