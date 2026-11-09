South Korea says Nvidia issues won't affect contracted GPU supplies

SEOUL: South Korea expects contracted deliveries of Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) to proceed without disruption despite a controversy surrounding the chipmaker's chief executive Jensen Huang, Seoul's deputy science minister said on Monday (Nov 9).

Vice Minister of Science and ICT Ryu Jemyung told a parliamentary budget committee that 10,000 GPUs funded under a 2025 supplementary budget had already arrived and were in use.

GPUs planned for 2026 were under contract and expected to enter service this year, he said.

"We expect production and the delivery schedule for contracted volumes to proceed without disruption," Ryu said, adding that the ministry was closely monitoring developments and discussing prices and schedules with Nvidia Korea.

Nvidia's board said on Sunday it had opened an independent investigation after reports that CEO Jensen Huang had been targeted by a Chinese intelligence effort through his relationship with businesswoman Alice Huang.