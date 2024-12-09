‘We don't even know who’s running the country’: South Korea’s ruling party stalls for time amid leadership crisis

South Korea’s ruling People Power Party (PPP) is stalling for time as it attempts to engineer an “orderly” exit for President Yoon Suk Yeol, and show it is on top of the political stalemate gripping the nation, said observers.

The party is discussing a roadmap for his early resignation.

But the PPP has been vague on how soon this will take place, said David Hundt, associate professor of international relations at Deakin University.

“They talk of this early exit as something that will occur. They seem quite adamant that it will occur,” he told CNA938.

“But they're not saying when that might be, and I suppose there's also many procedural questions that are left unanswered.”

The PPP said on Sunday (Dec 8) that the embattled president will step down before his single five-year term ends in May 2027.

Yoon will not be involved in foreign and other state affairs before his exit, party leader Han Dong-hoon said after a meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Yoon’s short-lived attempt to impose martial law last Tuesday threw South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades, sparking angry protests across Seoul and calls for him to be removed from office.