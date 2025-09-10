Sit, stay, study: South Koreans spending big on ‘kindergarten’ for their pet dogs

SEOUL: In a country where the birth rate has fallen to the lowest in the world, a growing number of families are turning to four-legged companions to fill a void traditionally occupied by babies.

Just like human children, these pets in South Korea are heading to “school” – complete with entrance examinations and structured curriculums, with some owners paying hundreds of dollars to secure a good place.

At pet kindergarten Dog Us Planet in capital Seoul, dogs must first undergo a three-hour test before they can join classes in obedience, socialisation and group play.

“We start with a short consultation before the temperament test,” said Kim Hyo-jin, CEO of Dog Us Planet.

“Through this, we learn what kind of environment the 'child' has been living in and how tense or relaxed it usually is at home … This is what we often call a ‘level test’.”

Unlike normal school, however, Kim said the kindergarten does not reject dogs. The test seeks to place them in the right class instead based on their nature.

Lessons include nose work – or searching for food – as well as table manners, like learning commands such as “wait” before eating. The dogs also undergo fitness classes designed to boost strength and balance.