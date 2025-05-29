Logo
East Asia

South Korean navy says patrol aircraft carrying 4 people crashed
East Asia

South Korean navy says patrol aircraft carrying 4 people crashed

South Korean navy says patrol aircraft carrying 4 people crashed

File photo of a man holding the South Korean national flag. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)

29 May 2025 02:07PM (Updated: 29 May 2025 02:12PM)
SEOUL: South Korea's navy said a maritime patrol aircraft with four people on board crashed near a military base in the southern city of Pohang on Thursday (May 29).

The crash happened at 1.43pm (12.43pm Singapore time), the South Korean navy said in a statement.

The navy was trying to confirm the cause of the accident and the number of casualties, it said.

Earlier, the Yonhap News Agency reported the plane crashed in the mountains on the east coast, citing authorities.

Smoke was seen from the location where the plane appeared to have crashed, Yonhap said, citing a civilian witness.

Source: Reuters/zl/nh

