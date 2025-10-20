South Korea police seek warrants to hold 59 scam centre suspects in custody

SEOUL: South Korea police said Monday (Oct 20) they were seeking arrest warrants to keep dozens of suspects deported by Cambodia in custody over alleged links to cyberscam operations in the southeast Asian country.

Cambodia repatriated 64 South Korean nationals over the weekend who had been held for their alleged links to "pig butchering" scams in the country.

They were detained by South Korean authorities as soon as they boarded the chartered flight and were escorted off the plane in handcuffs.

Seoul's National Police Agency said Monday it was seeking arrest warrants for 59 of them.

An additional five have been released, officials said.

Seoul has said around a thousand South Koreans are estimated to be among a total of around 200,000 people working in scam operations in Cambodia.

Some have been forced under threat of violence to execute "pig butchering" scams - cryptocurrency investment schemes that build trust with victims over time before stealing their funds.