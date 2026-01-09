SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan on Jan 13 and 14 for a summit with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae ‍Takaichi, Lee's ⁠office ‍said on Friday (Jan 9).

Lee and Takaichi will hold the summit in Nara ⁠City on Jan 13, followed by a dinner, where ‍they are expected to discuss regional and global affairs as well as economic and social issues, the presidential office said in a statement.

The pair will attend diplomatic ‌events together and Lee will separately meet with South Korean residents ‍in ‌Japan, it said.

The summit aims to reinforce the goal of developing South Korea-Japan relations in a future-oriented, stable direction, Lee's office said.

The leaders may ‌also discuss regional issues such as the current dispute between China and Japan, and the potential participation of North Korean athletes at the Asian Games scheduled for September in Japan, Lee's security adviser Wi Sung-lac told a ‌briefing on Friday.