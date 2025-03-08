South Korea's President Yoon free, trials continue after court quashes detention

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol walked out of a detention centre in Seoul on Saturday (Mar 8) after prosecutors decided not to appeal a court decision to cancel the arrest warrant of the impeached leader.

Yoon remains suspended from his duties, and his criminal and impeachment trials continue over his short-lived martial law imposition on Dec 3.

The Seoul Central District Court cancelled Yoon's arrest warrant on Friday, citing the timing of his indictment and "questions about the legality" of the investigation process.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Central District Court for their courage and determination in correcting the illegality," Yoon said in a statement.

His lawyers said the court decision "confirmed that the president's detainment was problematic in both procedural and substantive aspects", calling the ruling the "beginning of a journey to restore rule of law".

Prosecutors could not immediately be reached for comment.