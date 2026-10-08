South Korea says to recall ambassador from Ukraine

SEOUL: South Korea said on Thursday (Oct 8) it will recall its ambassador to Ukraine in response to a deepening diplomatic row over the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul.

The decision comes as the two countries have been at loggerheads since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sparked anger in Seoul by disclosing the transfer of the prisoners, who were captured on the battlefield early last year.

It also follows a report this week alleging that more than 176,000 tonnes of fuel, mostly diesel, had been shipped from South Korea to Russia in July and August, sparking accusations Seoul was helping alleviate Russian fuel shortages.

"The government has decided to recall its ambassador to Ukraine," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The government hopes that all outstanding issues between the two countries will be resolved amicably and will continue consultations with the Ukrainian side to that end."

Seoul has summoned Kyiv's ambassador and threatened unspecified "further measures", while President Lee Jae Myung has demanded an official apology over concerns that the disclosure could put the POWs' families at risk.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has referred to the incident as a "diplomatic misunderstanding".