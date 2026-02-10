South Korea revives plan to add medical students; doctors criticise bid

SEOUL: South Korea plans to boost medical student numbers by 16 per cent in 2027 and further in subsequent years, the health ministry said on Tuesday (Feb 10), a step criticised by a doctors' association after similar plans triggered nationwide protests in 2024.

A healthcare crisis was unleashed from February 2024 to late 2025 after walkouts by thousands of trainee doctors to protest similar, but larger increases during the tenure of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The current plan is to increase the quota of medical students to 3,548 in 2027, up 490 from 2024, in an effort to strengthen regional, essential and public healthcare facilities, the ministry said in a briefing.

It will continue phased increases until a total of 3,871 students is reached in 2030, the ministry added.

"The plan ... was derived after discussions," said Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong. "The government will communicate with medical staff and the public with a humble attitude."

Jeong, appointed by current President Lee Jae Myung who came to power in June last year, was referring to the prior difficulties that stemmed from disagreement over the increases.

The Korean Medical Association, which represents medical practitioners, criticised the move in earlier remarks as "irresponsible", and based on "poor estimates and distorted data".

It was unclear whether doctors will agitate again against the new measure.