South Korea says Trump welcomes progress in US strategic investment projects

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump welcomed "significant progress" in discussions on strategic investment projects during a 30-minute meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Seoul's presidential office said on Wednesday (Sep 23).

The meeting came after South Korea's Industry Ministry briefed lawmakers on Tuesday on implementation plans under the countries' US$350 billion investment package, including a Texas gas-fired power project identified as a potential first investment, as well as possible investments in nuclear energy and an Alaskan LNG project.

"The two leaders welcomed the significant progress made in discussions on strategic investment projects between the two countries," National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told a briefing.

Based on the Joint Fact Sheet issued after their summit last November, Lee and Trump also agreed to deepen cooperation and continue discussions on issues including nuclear fuel enrichment and reprocessing, nuclear-powered submarines, shipbuilding and the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) from the US to South Korea, Wi said.

Trump also reaffirmed his willingness to engage in dialogue with North Korea, Wi said, with the two leaders agreeing to remain in close communication in pursuit of a peace process.

Lee also said the US-China summit scheduled for Thursday would be important for regional developments, including South Korea-China relations, according to Wi.

The White House did not immediately comment on the Trump-Lee meeting.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday called for the swift execution of South Korean investment commitments during a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, the State Department said.

In a post on X, Lee said he had an in-depth discussion with Trump on the progress made on investment projects and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the alliance.