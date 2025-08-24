South Korea prosecutors seek arrest of ex-PM Han over martial law

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors on Sunday (Aug 24) filed an arrest warrant for former prime minister Han Duck-soo, accusing him of aiding ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol in declaring martial law in December and later lying in court.

A court is set to review the validity of the warrant to detain the 76-year-old career bureaucrat in the coming days.

If approved, it would be the first time in South Korean history that both a former president and a prime minister are imprisoned.

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee is also behind bars on stock manipulation charges.

"Prosecutors requested an arrest warrant against Han on charges including aiding the ringleader of insurrection, perjury, fabricating official documents, and damaging public records," prosecutor Park Ji-young told reporters at a news briefing.