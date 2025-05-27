Logo
East Asia

South Korea police impose travel ban on former PM Han and ex-finance minister Choi
This combination of pictures made on May 27, 2025 shows South Korea's Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok (left) attending a joint press conference on South Korea's post impeachment situation in Seoul on Dec 18, 2024, and former acting president Han Duck-soo speaking to formally announce his candidacy for the presidential election at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 2, 2025. (File photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace, Jung Yeon-je)

27 May 2025 03:43PM
SEOUL: South Korean police have banned former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and ex-Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok from travelling abroad as part of a probe into alleged insurrection linked to former leader Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid, a police official said.

The travel ban was imposed in mid-May, the Yonhap news agency reported. Han and Choi were questioned on Monday (May 26) by a special police unit investigating former top government officials over insurrection charges, Yonhap said.

After Yoon was impeached for violating the duties of his office in December, there have been questions about what role Han and Choi played in the former leader's short-lived martial law and if they had resisted the move as they claimed.

The Dec 3 martial law declaration, which was revoked hours later by parliament, thrust South Korea into an unprecedented constitutional crisis that involved both Han and Choi serving as acting president.

South Koreans vote in a snap election on Jun 3 to elect a new leader.

Source: Reuters/dy

