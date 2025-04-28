South Korea student stabs three in school knife attack

SEOUL: A student stabbed three people in a knife attack at a South Korean high school on Monday morning (Apr 28) and injured two others, police said.
The attack happened around 8.36am at a school in Cheongju, 110km south of Seoul, according to police reports.
Police received a report that "a student had stabbed someone in a classroom with a knife", Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency said in a statement sent to reporters.
Three people were seriously injured, including the school's headmaster, who suffered an abdominal stab wound, and a government employee who was stabbed in his chest.
Police said two other people suffered minor injuries.
The student attempted to flee to a nearby lakeside park, where he jumped into the lake, but was apprehended just 12 minutes after the initial report, according to Cheongju police.
The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital as he suffered minor injuries.
"We are trying to determine the details and motive," a local police official told AFP.
The case comes just months after a teacher fatally stabbed an eight-year-old student at an elementary school in South Korea.
However, South Korea is generally a very safe country, with a murder rate of 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics - below the global average of six homicide deaths per 100,000 people.