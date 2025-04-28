South Korea student stabs three in school knife attack

SEOUL: A student stabbed three people in a knife attack at a South Korean high school on Monday morning (Apr 28) and injured two others, police said.

The attack happened around 8.36am at a school in Cheongju, 110km south of Seoul, according to police reports.

Police received a report that "a student had stabbed someone in a classroom with a knife", Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency said in a statement sent to reporters.

Three people were seriously injured, including the school's headmaster, who suffered an abdominal stab wound, and a government employee who was stabbed in his chest.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Police said two other people suffered minor injuries.