Two dead, 18 hurt in South Korea after truck crashes into market: Report
A truck crashes at a market in Bucheon, South Korea on Nov 13, 2025. (Photo: AP/Newsis/Jeon Jin-hwan)

13 Nov 2025 03:28PM (Updated: 13 Nov 2025 03:39PM)
SEOUL: A light truck crashed into a market in South Korea on Thursday (Nov 13), ploughing 150m along a passageway lined with stalls before coming to a halt, killing two people and injuring 18, according to emergency officials and media reports.

The incident took place at a market located in Bucheon, about 20km west of the capital Seoul, a fire official told a televised briefing.

Two people who had suffered cardiac arrest were later confirmed to have died, the Yonhap News Agency said.

The truck appeared to reverse for 28m before accelerating towards the outdoor market, the fire official said.

The driver had blamed a sudden surge of acceleration for the incident, he said.

The driver was not intoxicated when tested for alcohol, a police official said at the briefing.

Authorities would hand the vehicle over to investigators to try to determine the cause of the crash, the official said.

CCTV footage aired on Korean television showed shoppers going about their business at an outdoor market before a blue truck accelerated along a passageway lined by stalls and crashed into one of the stores.

Police had arrested the driver, who was in his 60s, and he was being questioned, Yonhap said.

Source: Reuters/nh

