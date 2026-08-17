South Korea reviewing Trump's comments on drills, hopes for US-North Korea talks

SEOUL: South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Monday (Aug 17) it was reviewing US President Donald Trump's comments about scaling back joint military drills, adding that it hoped a favourable relationship between Washington and Pyongyang could lead to meaningful talks.

In a statement, the Blue House said it would continue diplomatic consultations on US-Korea military cooperation related to the Strait of Hormuz, while discussing details on joint military drills with the United States.

Trump said he ordered the Pentagon to scale back "inappropriate and hostile" military drills with South Korea, hours before the exercises began on Monday. He cited his "good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said he was unhappy about the drills that are designed to prepare for a possible attack by Pyongyang.

As it was too late to cancel the drills, Trump said he had ordered Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" them.

The Blue House said it remained in "close coordination" with Washington on the exercises, while the defence ministry said the manoeuvres had kicked off as "previously notified and scheduled".

It added in a statement to AFP that Seoul and Washington "have maintained close coordination on maintaining a firm combined defence posture and on their joint exercises and training, and will continue to coordinate closely".

The office "hopes that the friendly relationship between the leaders of the United States and North Korea will lead to meaningful dialogue", it said.

Colonel Ryan Donald, spokesman for the US and South Korean Combined Forces Command, had said the drills would simulate combat against North Korean troops battle-hardened by deployment in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The exercise - comprising 18,000 South Korean troops and counterparts from US forces in the country - will have a heightened focus on drone warfare, GPS disruption and the role of cyber attacks, he added.