Two killed in oil tanker fire off South Korea: Report

SEOUL: Two crew members were killed on Thursday (Aug 27) after a fire broke out aboard an oil products tanker off South Korea, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Coast Guard.

The 7,333-ton vessel was carrying 18 crew members, including seven foreign nationals, Yonhap said.

The two victims were found dead in the engine room, Yonhap said. The remaining 16 were rescued by the coast guard.

The ship was in waters off Incheon, and the blaze was extinguished at around 4am on Friday.