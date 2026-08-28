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East Asia

Two killed in oil tanker fire off South Korea: Report
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East Asia

Two killed in oil tanker fire off South Korea: Report

The two victims were found dead in the engine room, Yonhap said. The remaining 16 crew members were rescued by the Coast Guard.

Two killed in oil tanker fire off South Korea: Report

This general view shows oil tanks and facilities at Yeosu National Industrial Complex, the largest petrochemical industrial complex in South Korea, in Yeosu on Apr 7, 2026. (File photo: AFP/Shin Yong-ju)

28 Aug 2026 07:49AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2026 07:54AM)
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SEOUL: Two crew members were killed on Thursday (Aug 27) after a fire broke out aboard an oil products tanker off South Korea, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Coast Guard.

The 7,333-ton vessel was carrying 18 crew members, including seven foreign nationals, Yonhap said.

The two victims were found dead in the engine room, Yonhap said. The remaining 16 were rescued by the coast guard.

The ship was in waters off Incheon, and the blaze was extinguished at around 4am on Friday.

Source: Reuters/rk

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South Korea oil tanker fire
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