South Korea says framework US trade deal possible by August, farm market access on table

SEOUL: South Korea's top trade envoy said on Monday (Jul 14) it may be possible to strike an "in-principle" trade deal with the United States by an Aug 1 deadline and signalled Seoul may be open to allowing greater access to its agricultural markets, local media reported.

Minister for Trade Yeo Han-koo, who held high-level talks with US officials last week, said South Korea was seeking to avoid "unfair" US tariffs on sectors key to its industrial prowess that would undermine industrial cooperation with its main security ally and trading partner, media reports said.

"I believe it's possible to reach an agreement in principle in the US tariff negotiations, and then take some time to negotiate further," the Newsis news agency quoted Yeo as telling local media reporters. "Twenty days are not enough to come up with a perfect treaty that contains every detail."

"We need to make a strategic judgment in the case of the agriculture and livestock sectors," Yeo was quoted as saying, adding "sensitive" areas may need continued protection but some aspects may be considered as part of the overall framework.