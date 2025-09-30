South Korea's booming used car exports cushion impact of US tariffs

INCHEON, South Korea: From the muddy grounds of a former amusement park on South Korea's coast, tens of thousands of vehicles are being packed for shipment overseas as booming used car exports help to mitigate the impact of United States tariffs on new car sales.

Soaked in sweat from the outdoor heat, workers are loading and strapping cars into containers around the clock for shipment from the makeshift facilities at South Korea's largest used car export hub in Incheon, west of Seoul.

"It is embarrassing for us to say ourselves our business is a star export item," said Kevin Seol, a trader who ships about 100 used cars monthly. "But the industry keeps growing by numbers so I think we are contributing to the national exports."

South Korea's auto shipments to the US have declined for six consecutive months since US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs.

But its global car exports have risen for three straight months, supported by record-high second-hand vehicle sales, which accounted for a quarter of the total auto exports by volume and 13 per cent by value, according to trade ministry and customs data.

South Korea exported US$5.5 billion of cars in August, up 9 per cent from a year earlier and the highest monthly total on record, the trade ministry said. Used car exports jumped 35 per cent to US$711.5 million the same month, according to the Korea Used Car Distribution Research Institute.

The used vehicle growth is largely propelled by insatiable demand for older Hyundai and Kia cars in Russia and in the Middle East and a weaker won, traders and experts said.

"Exports to the US don't account for much of our business," Seol said. "Demand from other countries is strong, so the tariffs haven't really hurt us."