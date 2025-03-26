In pictures: Devastating scenes as South Korea wildfires rage on
The inferno has destroyed the historic Gounsa Temple and is bearing down on two UNESCO World Heritage sites in Andong city.
Wind-driven wildfires continued to rage in South Korea for a fifth consecutive day on Wednesday (Mar 26), ravaging its southern regions and forcing at least 27,000 people from their homes.
At least 18 people have been killed since the blazes broke out last Friday, with more than 200 structures destroyed including a 1,300-year-old Buddhist temple.
The government has raised the crisis alert to its highest level and declared a "full-scale national response" in a bid to contain one of the country's worst forest fires in decades.
UNPRECEDENTED DAMAGE
The fires, fuelled by strong winds and dry weather, have razed entire neighbourhoods, shuttered schools and forced authorities to transfer hundreds of inmates from prisons.
"We are deploying all available personnel and equipment in response to the worst wildfires ever but the situation is not good," said Acting President Han Duck-soo, adding that the US military in South Korea was also assisting.
At least 17,398 hectares have been charred, with the fire in Uiseong county alone accounting for 87 per cent of the total. The other affected areas were the cities of Andong and Ulsan, and Sancheong county.
The major fire in Uiseong was reportedly caused by a person tending to a family grave who accidentally ignited the blaze.
UNESCO SITES AT RISK
The Uiseong fires that broke out on Saturday were also threatening two UNESCO World Heritage sites in Andong city - Hahoe Folk Village and the Byeongsan Confucian Academy.
Fire retardants were sprayed on the structures to protect them while the thatched roofs of the houses were doused in water.
The folk village, founded around the 14th to 15th centuries, is a popular tourist destination
Huge plumes of smoke turned the sky over the village grey on Wednesday, with fire trucks and police cars lined up at the edges of the historic site.
HISTORIC TEMPLE RAZED
The blaze in Uiseong also destroyed Gounsa Temple, reducing much of it to ember and rubble.
Temple workers on Tuesday had attempted to move valuable artefacts and protect statues as the fire approached.
A giant gilded Buddha statue that was too large to transport had been carefully covered in fire retardant blankets. Some treasures were successfully whisked away, including a stone Buddha statue.
Hours later, the Korea Heritage Service confirmed that the temple had been burnt down.
"It is very heartbreaking and painful to see the precious temples that are over a thousand years old being lost," monk Deung-woon told AFP.
EVACUATIONS
Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate.
Those sheltering in the gym of Sinsung Elementary School told AFP that the fire had hit their villages so quickly that they did not have time to take anything with them as they fled.
"The wind was so strong," said Kwon So-han, a 79-year-old resident in Andong.
"The fire came from the mountain and fell on my house. Those who haven't experienced it won't know. I could only bring my body."
Acting President Han said more people were being moved to temporary shelters and the government was also working to provide emergency relief and financial support.