East Asia

South Korea investigators ask acting president to clear way for Yoon's arrest
Yoon's Dec 3 martial declaration stunned South Korea and led to the first arrest warrant to be issued for a sitting president.

Protesters attend a rally demanding the arrest of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Jan 4, 2025. The letters read "Dismiss Yoon Suk Yeol". (Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon)

04 Jan 2025 06:04PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2025 06:17PM)
SEOUL: South Korean investigators again asked the country's acting president on Saturday (Jan 4) to order the presidential security service to comply with an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The security service, along with military troops, on Friday prevented prosecutors from arresting Yoon Suk Yeol in a six-hour standoff inside Yoon's compound. The investigators secured the warrant to arrest Yoon over his brief declaration of martial law last month.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials said on Saturday it had again asked acting President Choi Sang-mok, the nation's finance minister, to order the presidential security service to cooperate with the warrant.

A finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

Yoon's Dec 3 martial declaration stunned South Korea and led to the first arrest warrant to be issued for a sitting president.

Source: Reuters/js/zl

