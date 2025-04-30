South Korean prosecutors raid ex-President Yoon's private residence, Yonhap reports

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors are conducting a search operation at ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's private residence, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday (Apr 29). Yoon was ousted on Apr 4 over his attempt to declare martial law late last year.

Prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling case involving religious figures were looking for documents and material that could indicate their association with the former president and his wife, Yonhap said.

It was not clear if investigators had entered the premises, Yonhap said.

A spokesperson for the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, which is handling the case, could not be reached for comment.

Following his Dec 14 impeachment by parliament, Yoon had resisted attempts by investigators to search the official presidential residence, citing reasons of security and protection of classified materials.

He moved to his private residence on Apr 11.