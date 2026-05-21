South Korea coach 'hurt' by support for North team

SUWON, South Korea: Suwon FC Women's coach has said his team felt "hurt" by a lack of home support after losing to the first North Korean sports team to visit the South in eight years.

South Korea's Suwon went down 2-1 to North rivals Naegohyang Women's FC in Wednesday's (May 20) Asian Women's Champions League semi-final, which was played at Suwon's home stadium.

Interest in the rare North-South match was intense, and 7,087 general admission tickets sold out within hours of going on sale last week.

The official attendance for the game, which was played in torrential rain at the roofless Suwon Sports Complex Stadium, was 5,763.

A large group of spectators from civic groups backed by Seoul's unification ministry were in the stadium to support both teams.