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South Korea coach 'hurt' by support for North team
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East Asia

South Korea coach 'hurt' by support for North team

South Korea coach 'hurt' by support for North team

South Korean supporters hold a banner reading "Welcome the visit of North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC to South Korea!" during the AFC Women's Champions League semi-final football match between North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC and South Korea's Suwon FC Women in Suwon on May 20, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-je)

21 May 2026 11:12AM (Updated: 21 May 2026 11:18AM)
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SUWON, South Korea: Suwon FC Women's coach has said his team felt "hurt" by a lack of home support after losing to the first North Korean sports team to visit the South in eight years.

South Korea's Suwon went down 2-1 to North rivals Naegohyang Women's FC in Wednesday's (May 20) Asian Women's Champions League semi-final, which was played at Suwon's home stadium.

Interest in the rare North-South match was intense, and 7,087 general admission tickets sold out within hours of going on sale last week.

The official attendance for the game, which was played in torrential rain at the roofless Suwon Sports Complex Stadium, was 5,763.

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A large group of spectators from civic groups backed by Seoul's unification ministry were in the stadium to support both teams.

Naegohyang's arrival at South Korea's Incheon International Airport on Sunday saw players and officials surrounded by throngs of reporters and supporters holding welcome signs.

Suwon coach Park Kil-young said the huge attention surrounding the game had affected his players.

"We are Suwon FC Women of the Republic of Korea," he said, struggling to control his emotions.

"Throughout the match, our players and our staff felt hurt."

There were no official away supporters at the game because North Koreans are generally not allowed into the South and the two countries have technically remained at war since 1950.

Naegohyang FC's Kum-Ok Choe in action with Suwon FC's Su-Jeong Yun. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Soo-hyeon)
Members of North Korea's football club Naegohyang Women's FC team arrive at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, May 17, 2026. (Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon)

Suwon were backed by fans banging drums and chanting for their team.

Park said his team had "never played in front of so many people and so many writers before".

"We needed to win today to draw more attention to women's football here, and our players competed so hard with that in mind," he said.

"Hopefully, this match will help people take more interest in our sport and make them come to more matches."

Naegohyang came from behind to win the game and book their place in Saturday's final against Japan's Tokyo Verdy Beleza, which will also be played in Suwon.

Suwon spurned a chance to equalise with just over 10 minutes to play when captain Ji So-yun missed a penalty.

Naegohyang coach Ri Yu Il said the atmosphere in the stadium had contributed to the occasion.

"It was a very intense match and we were too caught up in it to be too conscious of the cheering," said Naegohyang coach Ri Yu Il, who formerly led North Korea's women's national team.

"However, I felt that people here have such a high level of interest in football."

Related:

Source: AFP/co

Related Topics

South Korea women's football North Korea Football
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