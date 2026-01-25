Logo
Logo

East Asia

American rock climber Alex Honnold begins his ascent of the Taipei 101 skyscraper
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

American rock climber Alex Honnold begins his ascent of the Taipei 101 skyscraper

American rock climber Alex Honnold begins his ascent of the Taipei 101 skyscraper

Climber Alex Honnold waves to onlookers inside the Taipei 101 Skyscraper while free soloing. (Photo: Reuters/Ann Wang)

25 Jan 2026 10:00AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2026 10:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TAIPEI: American rock climber Alex Honnold began his ascent of the Taipei 101 skyscraper on Sunday (Jan 25) without any ropes.

Cheers erupted from a gathered crowd as he started climbing the tower, using the horizontal metal beams to pull himself up with his bare hands.

The onlookers cheered again when he paused at one point and turned around to face them, in a red short-sleeve shirt that stood out as he made the climb.

Climber Alex Honnold in action on Jan 25, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Ann Wang)

Honnold's free solo climb of the iconic building in Taiwan's capital was being broadcast live on Netflix. The ascent, originally scheduled for the previous day, was delayed for 24 hours due to rain.

The 508m building, which dominates the city's skyline and is a major tourist attraction, was the tallest building in the world from 2004 to 2010, a crown currently held by the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Taipei 101 has been scaled before.

In 2004, French climber Alain Robert, dubbed Spiderman for his ropeless ascents of some of the world's highest skyscrapers, climbed the building, in a time of four hours with a safety rope.

US rock climber Alex Honnold climbs the Taipei 101 building without ropes or safety gear in Taipei on Jan 25, 2026. (Photo: AFP/I-Hwa Cheng)
Onlookers take pictures and record footage of US rock climber Alex Honnold climbing the Taipei 101 building without ropes or safety gear in Taipei on Jan 25, 2026. (Photo: AFP/I-Hwa Cheng)
Source: Agencies/zl

Related Topics

China Taipei Netflix
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement