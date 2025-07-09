Taiwan launches annual war games with simulated attacks against military command

TAIPEI: Taiwan launched its largest ever military drills on Wednesday (Jul 9), starting with simulated attacks on its command systems and infrastructure ahead of a Chinese invasion.

The early stages of the annual Han Kuang exercises will focus on testing how Taiwan’s military can decentralise command in the event of a crippling communications attack. Over the next 10 days, the drills will expand to assess Taiwan's combat readiness against a full-scale attempt to seize the island.

"We are learning from the situation in Ukraine in recent years and realistically thinking about what Taiwan might face ... in real combat," said one senior defence official, highlighting the need to protect command and communication systems.

"Commanders have to think what issues their troops might face and they need to pass them down to their subordinates," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the operation.