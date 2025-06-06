Taiwan accuses China of carrying out 'provocative' military patrol near island

TAIPEI: Taiwan accused China on Friday (Jun 6) of raising tensions in the region with a "provocative" military patrol involving warplanes and warships near the island, an unusual public rebuke in what are typically routine accounts of Chinese military activity.

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has complained of repeated Chinese military drills and patrols nearby. Since President William Lai Ching-te took office last year, China has held three major rounds of war games.

Taiwan's defence ministry said that starting mid-afternoon Friday, it had detected 21 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters, operating with warships to carry out "so-called joint combat readiness patrols" and "harass the airspace and seas around us".

"The Ministry of National Defence stresses that these acts are highly provocative, fail to pay proper attention to the maritime rights of other countries, bring anxiety and threat to the region, and blatantly undermine the status quo in the region," it said.

Taiwan regularly reports such Chinese "combat patrols", but does not generally attach such commentary to its statements.

China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.