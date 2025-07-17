Sirens wail, cities shut down as Taiwan simulates Chinese air raid

TAIPEI: Sirens wailed, roads emptied and people were ordered to stay indoors in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Thursday (Jul 17) during an annual air-raid exercise aimed at preparing for any Chinese missile attack.

Sirens sounded at 1.30pm for the mandatory street evacuation drills, which effectively shut towns and cities across northern Taiwan for 30 minutes.

An alert, asking people to evacuate to safety immediately, was sent via phone text message by the defence ministry.

"Air Defence Drill. Missile attack. Seek immediate shelter," it read in Chinese and English, accompanied by a shrill alarm.

Taiwan authorities this month updated instructions on what people should do when air-raid alerts are issued, including for citizens who are not able to get into shelters in time or for those who are driving a car.

China, whose government views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory over the island's rejection, has ramped up its military pressure over the past five years, including almost daily fighter jet flights into the skies around the island.

In the past 24 hours, 58 Chinese military planes including fighter jets were detected around Taiwan, its defence ministry said. Among them, 45 crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, an unofficial buffer zone.