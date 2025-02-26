Taiwan condemns China for 'shooting' drills off its coast

TAIPEI: Taiwan on Wednesday (Feb 26) condemned China for provocative behaviour after saying Beijing's military would hold "shooting" drills off the island's southwest coast, while a senior Chinese leader vowed unswerving efforts to bring the island under Beijing's control.

Democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has repeatedly complained of Chinese military activities, including several rounds of full-scale war games during the past three years.

Shortly before 9am, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement it had detected 32 Chinese military aircraft carrying out a "joint combat readiness drill" with Chinese warships in the Taiwan Strait area.

"During this period it even blatantly violated international practice by setting up a drills area in waters about 74km off the coast ... without prior warning, claiming that it would carry out 'shooting training'," the ministry added.

Taiwan's major southwestern population centres of Kaohsiung and Pingtung both host important naval and air bases. Kaohsiung is also Taiwan's largest port and a busy hub for global shipping.

The exercises endanger the safety of international flights and shipping and are a "blatant provocation" to regional peace and stability, the defence ministry said.

It said it had dispatched its own forces to keep watch.