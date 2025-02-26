US lawmakers warn that China could use Musk to influence Trump

WASHINGTON: The Republican and Democratic leaders of the US House of Representatives' select committee on China warned on Tuesday (Feb 25) that Beijing may try to exert leverage with Elon Musk in a bid to win more favourable US policies, and Washington must counter any such effort.

Republican committee chair John Moolenaar and Democratic ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi said they believed the Communist Party of China wants to use US business leaders including Musk, who have commercial interests in China, to advance its goals in talks with Washington.

"To the question of Elon Musk, I do believe that the CCP will try and leverage any opportunity," Moolenaar told an event hosted by the Brookings Institution thinktank in Washington.

"Are people going to be looking for that and make sure that his lane is one that is not influencing China policy? I believe that is the case," Moolenaar said, when asked if Congress has a role in preventing Beijing from negotiating with the White House through Musk.

Musk, the White House and China's embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

China has some pressing priorities. Just over a month into his second term, President Donald Trump has announced additional 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods, called for greater restrictions on Chinese investment in the US, and named China hardliners to key posts.

Musk, the world's richest man and among Trump's biggest donors in the 2024 election, could be attractive to Beijing as a potential conduit to Trump because he has become one of the president's closest White House advisers.

Trump named Musk to lead a signature effort to radically downsize the federal government.

The billionaire also for years has had contact with senior Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping.