Between justice and error: Why Taiwan remains divided over the death penalty

TAIWAN: More than a year ago, Taiwan’s top court upheld the legality of the death penalty but decided to limit its use.

The landmark ruling, delivered by the Constitutional Court in September 2024, reopened one of the island’s most divisive debates: Whether capital punishment delivers justice or risks irreversible injustice.

The court ruled that while the death penalty – which has been part of Taiwan’s legal system since 1949 – remains constitutional, it must be reserved only for the most serious crimes, among other conditions.

Those convicted of premeditated murder may still face execution. However, people with mental illness or other disabilities should be exempt.

The decision was widely described as a compromise – one that stopped short of abolition in a society where public support for the death penalty remains high, at over 80 per cent, while simultaneously making death sentences far harder to impose.

Just months after the ruling, Taiwan carried out its first execution in five years.

Huang Lin-kai, convicted in 2013 of the double murder of his ex-girlfriend and her mother, was put to death in Taipei in January 2025. In Taiwan, executions are carried out by shooting.

There are now 36 prisoners remaining on death row in Taiwan.

For families of victims, former death row inmates and legal scholars, the ruling has intensified, rather than settled, a long-running moral and legal struggle.

WOUNDS REOPENED

Among them is retired professor Jerome Chang, whose wife Chen Yue Mei was raped and murdered 11 years ago while on her way home from the market.

On the morning of the crime, Chen – then a retired teacher of 35 years – never made it home.

That evening, Chang found her car parked alone on a quiet street. Police officers later found her body inside the vehicle.

A court later ruled that her death was “a failed robbery that turned into an intentional killing” and sentenced the perpetrator, Liu Zhi Ming, to death.

But in May 2024, the High Court commuted the sentence to life imprisonment, citing the possibility of rehabilitation.

Two weeks after the Constitutional Court’s September ruling, the Supreme Court upheld the commutation, stating that the crime did not meet the threshold of the most serious kind of crime.