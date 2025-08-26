'Large majority' in regional cities agree Singapore's death penalty deters serious crimes: MHA survey

SINGAPORE: A large majority of people living in the region believe the death penalty is effective in deterring serious crimes such as drug trafficking in Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday (Aug 26).

In an online survey conducted on 12,000 residents from six regional cities, 83.9 per cent said they believed that the death penalty deters serious crimes such as murder and the smuggling of firearms into Singapore.



Separately, 84.2 per cent of respondents, who are aged 20 to 64, indicated that capital punishment deters the trafficking of "substantial amounts of drugs" into the country.

The six cities were selected due to the significant numbers of visitors from these places to Singapore in recent years, said MHA. In response to CNA's query, MHA said it would not disclose the names of the specific cities surveyed.

The latest study to understand the perceptions of people living in the region on Singapore’s crime situation and laws, which took place from September to November 2024, is the second edition of the survey and incorporated several methodological enhancements.

The first survey was conducted in 2018.