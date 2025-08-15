Drug trafficker on Singapore death row granted clemency

SINGAPORE: A convicted drug trafficker was spared the death penalty and given life imprisonment on Thursday (Aug 14) after he was granted a pardon by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Tristan Tan Yi Rui, 33, was sentenced to death in 2023 after he was found guilty of possessing not less than 337.6g of methamphetamine for trafficking. His conviction and capital sentence were upheld by the Court of Appeal.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Friday that President Tharman had granted the pardon on the advice of the Cabinet.

"Cabinet was advised that the sentence imposed on Tan was legally sound. Nevertheless, a recommendation was made to grant clemency to him because of the specific facts and circumstances of the case," MHA said in response to CNA's queries.

Tan was nabbed as part of an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in which several other people were arrested.

"One of the other subjects arrested in the operation, who was tried separately for a capital charge, eventually received a non-capital sentence," MHA said.

"The Cabinet decided to advise the grant of clemency to Tan to reduce the disparity in their respective outcomes."

Tan's lawyer, Mr Ramesh Tiwary, told CNA that he had argued for clemency, saying that Tan was young and deserved a second chance after realising his mistake.

Clemency is an "exceptional power" that is exercised as "an act of executive grace", said MHA.

The president may, on the advice of the Cabinet, grant a pardon, reprieve or respite of the execution of a sentence.

He or she may also remit the whole or any part of the sentence, penalty or forfeiture imposed by law.

In cases involving prisoners awaiting capital punishment, a sentence of death may be commuted to a sentence of imprisonment or fine or both.

Clemency has been sought for previous death sentences, but it is rarely given.

In 1998, the late President Ong Teng Cheong commuted the death sentence of convicted murderer Mathavakannan Kalimuthu to life imprisonment. He was eventually released in 2012 after spending about 16 years in prison.

In 2018, in a case of clemency not involving a death row inmate, then President Halimah Yacob granted clemency to a man who was a teenager when he murdered the wife of Anthony Ler, who had himself plotted the crime. Ler was sentenced to death.

His accomplice was spared the gallows because of his age and was eventually released after being detained under what is known as the President’s pleasure for 17 years.