Taiwan parliament to discuss stalled special defence budget next week

TAIPEI: Taiwan's parliament will discuss late next week the government's stalled Bill on a US$40 billion special defence budget, which has been held up by opposition party objections, attracting the concern of US lawmakers.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te last year proposed the extra defence spending to counter China, which has ramped up military pressure to force the island to accept its claim of sovereignty.

But the opposition, which has a majority in parliament, refused to review the proposal and instead advanced its own less expensive proposals, which only fund the purchase of some of the US weapons Lai wants.

Earlier this month, a bipartisan group of 37 US lawmakers wrote to senior Taiwanese politicians expressing concern about parliament stalling the proposed defence spending.

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, the main opposition Kuomintang and its much smaller ally the Taiwan People's Party have now agreed to schedule a discussion on the government's proposal on Mar 6, according to pictures of the agreement posted by lawmakers on social media.

Taiwan's parliament speaker and his deputy, in a statement responding to the US lawmakers' letter, pledged last week that the defence spending plan would be prioritised for review.