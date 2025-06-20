Taiwan detects 50 Chinese military aircraft around island

TAIPEI: Taiwan detected 50 Chinese military aircraft around the island, the defence ministry said on Friday (Jun 20), days after a British naval vessel sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

China insists that democratic, self-ruled Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring the island under its control.

Beijing has ramped up the deployment of fighter jets and naval vessels around Taiwan in recent years to press its claim of sovereignty, which Taipei rejects.

Taiwan also accuses China of using espionage, cyberattacks and disinformation to weaken its defences.

Along with the 50 aircraft, six Chinese naval vessels were also detected in the 24 hours to 6:00 am (2200 GMT Thursday), the defence ministry said.

It said in a separate statement that an additional 24 Chinese aircraft including fighters and drones were spotted since 08.50am on Friday.

Among them, 15 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait in conducting air-sea joint training with Chinese naval vessels, the ministry said, adding it "monitored the situation and responded accordingly".