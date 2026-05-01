Magnitude-5.6 earthquake strikes Taiwan region, GFZ says

An earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude struck Taiwan on Friday (May 1), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 96km, GFZ said.

The epicentre of the temblor was located at sea, about 38.7km east-northeast of Yilan County Hall, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration.

The administration said the quake struck at 8.39pm local time and measured a magnitude of 6.1.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Nantou County and Hualien County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to Focus Taiwan.